Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rethink home with this 1400 square feet fully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath with beautiful hardwoods throughout. Original woodwork charms the expansive living space with modern amenities of central A/C and washer/dryer. Assigned parking space and convenient walking distance to favorite shops and restaurants. We have 2 units! Which one will you choose?