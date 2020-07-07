All apartments in Walker Mill
6615 RONALD ROAD
6615 RONALD ROAD

6615 Ronald Road · No Longer Available
Location

6615 Ronald Road, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
COVID 19 Precautions are Mandatory. Face mask MUST be worn at all times per county restrictions. Sanitize or Wash Hands upon entering and exiting the home. Agent and buyers only with social distancing. If you have any cold or flu like symptoms do not schedule a in person showing. Please view virtual tour 1st. In person showings after virtual tour. REMOVE Shoes. LOCK ALL DOORS AND TURN OFF LIGHTS. New carpet . RARE FIND!! VERY LARGE 3 BEDROOM PLUS A LARGE DEN, 3 & 1/2 BATH END UNIT WITH A LOVELY PORCH. CLEAN AND READY AND MOVE-IN READY. 3 FINISHED LEVELS, FENCED BACKYARD. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

