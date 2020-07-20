9789 KILT PLACE

Beautiful townhouse for rent in a new community with easy access to Washington D.C. NOVA and the National Harbor and MGM Only 2 years young this home is perfect for you! 2 car garage and plenty of living space. Two flat screen Tvs will be staying for you to watch while relaxing by the propane fireplace
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
