Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:09 PM

9789 KILT PLACE

9789 Kilt Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9789 Kilt Pl, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful townhouse for rent in a new community with easy access to Washington D.C. NOVA and the National Harbor and MGM Only 2 years young this home is perfect for you! 2 car garage and plenty of living space. Two flat screen Tvs will be staying for you to watch while relaxing by the propane fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9789 KILT PLACE have any available units?
9789 KILT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 9789 KILT PLACE have?
Some of 9789 KILT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9789 KILT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9789 KILT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9789 KILT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9789 KILT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 9789 KILT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9789 KILT PLACE offers parking.
Does 9789 KILT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9789 KILT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9789 KILT PLACE have a pool?
No, 9789 KILT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9789 KILT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9789 KILT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9789 KILT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9789 KILT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9789 KILT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9789 KILT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
