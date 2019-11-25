All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 6511 Alopex Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
6511 Alopex Court
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

6511 Alopex Court

6511 Alopex Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6511 Alopex Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Colonial in Waldorf - PRICE REDUCED & FREE use of MOVING VAN! Come see! You'll enjoy your new home located on a corner lot with a paved driveway and one car garage. The spacious master bedroom has two closets, master bathroom has second vanity in water closet. Enjoy the conveniences of countless restaurants, shopping centers, entertainment and commuter lots to all areas of the DMV. Pool access with $200 additional fee. Pets case-by-case with restrictions and deposit Rent through DeHanas Property Management and use our moving van for FREE! Call 301-870-1717 and ask for the agent on duty to schedule your showing TODAY!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5184976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 Alopex Court have any available units?
6511 Alopex Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 6511 Alopex Court have?
Some of 6511 Alopex Court's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6511 Alopex Court currently offering any rent specials?
6511 Alopex Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 Alopex Court pet-friendly?
No, 6511 Alopex Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 6511 Alopex Court offer parking?
Yes, 6511 Alopex Court offers parking.
Does 6511 Alopex Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6511 Alopex Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 Alopex Court have a pool?
Yes, 6511 Alopex Court has a pool.
Does 6511 Alopex Court have accessible units?
No, 6511 Alopex Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 Alopex Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6511 Alopex Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6511 Alopex Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6511 Alopex Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University