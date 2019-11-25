6511 Alopex Court

Amenities

Great Colonial in Waldorf - PRICE REDUCED & FREE use of MOVING VAN! Come see! You'll enjoy your new home located on a corner lot with a paved driveway and one car garage. The spacious master bedroom has two closets, master bathroom has second vanity in water closet. Enjoy the conveniences of countless restaurants, shopping centers, entertainment and commuter lots to all areas of the DMV. Pool access with $200 additional fee. Pets case-by-case with restrictions and deposit Rent through DeHanas Property Management and use our moving van for FREE! Call 301-870-1717 and ask for the agent on duty to schedule your showing TODAY!



No Pets Allowed



