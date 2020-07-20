All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

6510 Alopex Road

6510 Alopex Road · No Longer Available
Location

6510 Alopex Road, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Detached Home in Hampshire for RENT! - If you're looking for an affordable, detached home in the heart of Waldorf, you'll love this cozy 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath located in the sought after Hampshire Neighborhood. You'll enjoy cooking meals in the eat in kitchen or BBQ's on the back deck. Tenants get use of the community pool, walking trails and playgrounds. Conveniently located near countless restaurants, stores and lots of entertainment! You'll love the transportation options for commutes to Washington, D.C. and Virginia! Hurry, this one will go quickly! Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4836896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 Alopex Road have any available units?
6510 Alopex Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 6510 Alopex Road have?
Some of 6510 Alopex Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 Alopex Road currently offering any rent specials?
6510 Alopex Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 Alopex Road pet-friendly?
No, 6510 Alopex Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 6510 Alopex Road offer parking?
No, 6510 Alopex Road does not offer parking.
Does 6510 Alopex Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6510 Alopex Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 Alopex Road have a pool?
Yes, 6510 Alopex Road has a pool.
Does 6510 Alopex Road have accessible units?
No, 6510 Alopex Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 Alopex Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6510 Alopex Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6510 Alopex Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6510 Alopex Road does not have units with air conditioning.
