6510 Alopex Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pool playground bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill

Detached Home in Hampshire for RENT! - If you're looking for an affordable, detached home in the heart of Waldorf, you'll love this cozy 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath located in the sought after Hampshire Neighborhood. You'll enjoy cooking meals in the eat in kitchen or BBQ's on the back deck. Tenants get use of the community pool, walking trails and playgrounds. Conveniently located near countless restaurants, stores and lots of entertainment! You'll love the transportation options for commutes to Washington, D.C. and Virginia! Hurry, this one will go quickly! Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4836896)