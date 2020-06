Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool new construction

This home is beautifully situated in a cul-de-sac. Property also offers an open floor plan with laundry on the main/entry level which leads to an expansive deck across the back. The upper level has three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. There is a community center with pool and many other amenities for your enjoyment. The owner is completing minor repairs. Owner is willing to consider long-term lease. Apply online at longandfoster.com.