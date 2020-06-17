4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE

Amenities

This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home. Gleaming hardwood floors in the Living Room, Dining Room, Hallways, Family Room, Master Bedroom and Stairs. Custom designed tile in owner's bathroom and Kitchen. Main floor features Master Suite w/Full Bath, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, a Family Room that has a Double-sided Gas Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors which leads to a Screened-in Porch and Patio. The Upper level has two Bedrooms, two Bathrooms and a Loft overlooking the Foyer. This 55 and over community is located in the St. Charles Heritage seniors community of Charles County. In this community you will have access to the Clubhouse, which houses the indoor pool, sauna, and fitness room; there are also tennis courts available for your use. This community is near White Plains Regional Park that has a golf course and lots of other amenities for you to enjoy, you will also be close to shopping, restaurants, major roads, etc. Owner will provide Lawn care service. Credit Authorization Form to be completed by Application is under Documents. Call Phil Harkins with Questions 240-460-3010