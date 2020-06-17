All apartments in Waldorf
Waldorf, MD
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:11 AM

4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE

4711 Diamond Ridge Lane · (301) 850-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4711 Diamond Ridge Lane, Waldorf, MD 20695
St. Charles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home. Gleaming hardwood floors in the Living Room, Dining Room, Hallways, Family Room, Master Bedroom and Stairs. Custom designed tile in owner's bathroom and Kitchen. Main floor features Master Suite w/Full Bath, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, a Family Room that has a Double-sided Gas Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors which leads to a Screened-in Porch and Patio. The Upper level has two Bedrooms, two Bathrooms and a Loft overlooking the Foyer. This 55 and over community is located in the St. Charles Heritage seniors community of Charles County. In this community you will have access to the Clubhouse, which houses the indoor pool, sauna, and fitness room; there are also tennis courts available for your use. This community is near White Plains Regional Park that has a golf course and lots of other amenities for you to enjoy, you will also be close to shopping, restaurants, major roads, etc. Owner will provide Lawn care service. Credit Authorization Form to be completed by Application is under Documents. Call Phil Harkins with Questions 240-460-3010

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE have any available units?
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE offer parking?
No, 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE has a pool.
Does 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
