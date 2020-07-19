4698 Gadwell Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come home to this stunning three bedroom, one and half bath town home located in Waldorf that has been remodeled and updated to feel both modern and cozy. All stainless steel appliances and new hardwood porcelain tile floors in kitchen and dining room. Built in Intercom and music system throughout the home, high end security system, community pool access included.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.