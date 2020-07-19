All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 4698 Gadwell Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4698 Gadwell Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4698 Gadwell Place

4698 Gadwell Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4698 Gadwell Place, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this stunning three bedroom, one and half bath town home located in Waldorf that has been remodeled and updated to feel both modern and cozy. All stainless steel appliances and new hardwood porcelain tile floors in kitchen and dining room. Built in Intercom and music system throughout the home, high end security system, community pool access included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4698 Gadwell Place have any available units?
4698 Gadwell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4698 Gadwell Place have?
Some of 4698 Gadwell Place's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4698 Gadwell Place currently offering any rent specials?
4698 Gadwell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4698 Gadwell Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4698 Gadwell Place is pet friendly.
Does 4698 Gadwell Place offer parking?
No, 4698 Gadwell Place does not offer parking.
Does 4698 Gadwell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4698 Gadwell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4698 Gadwell Place have a pool?
Yes, 4698 Gadwell Place has a pool.
Does 4698 Gadwell Place have accessible units?
No, 4698 Gadwell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4698 Gadwell Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4698 Gadwell Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4698 Gadwell Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4698 Gadwell Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments with BalconiesWaldorf Apartments with Parking
Waldorf Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MD
Chillum, MDLandover, MDLake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University