Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BACK ON THE MARKET!!!! Completely renovated, New Flooring, Kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, Painted throughout in neutral colors and more. You will not be disappointed when you see this property. Two assigned parking spaces. Owner/Agent. Email Listing Agent at jonicampbell58@gmail.com to view. Open House CANCELED.