4125 DUNLIN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 2-level Colonial home featuring oversized 2-car garage. Gleaming hardwood floors in foyer and family room. Brick fireplace in family room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor. Formal dining and living rooms. Screened in porch off the family room for your summer enjoyment. Upstairs you will find four large bedrooms; master with hardwood floor, updated full bath w/shower, ceramic tile floor, large walk-in closet. Second bedroom has walk-in closet, a wall closet and carpet. Updated hall bath with ceramic tile floor and two additional carpeted bedrooms. Large fenced year yard. Small/medium dogs accepted.