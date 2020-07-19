4125 DUNLIN COURT

Amenities
Lovely 2-level Colonial home featuring oversized 2-car garage. Gleaming hardwood floors in foyer and family room. Brick fireplace in family room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor. Formal dining and living rooms. Screened in porch off the family room for your summer enjoyment. Upstairs you will find four large bedrooms; master with hardwood floor, updated full bath w/shower, ceramic tile floor, large walk-in closet. Second bedroom has walk-in closet, a wall closet and carpet. Updated hall bath with ceramic tile floor and two additional carpeted bedrooms. Large fenced year yard. Small/medium dogs accepted.