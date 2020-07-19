All apartments in Waldorf
4125 DUNLIN COURT

4125 Dunlin Court · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Dunlin Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2-level Colonial home featuring oversized 2-car garage. Gleaming hardwood floors in foyer and family room. Brick fireplace in family room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor. Formal dining and living rooms. Screened in porch off the family room for your summer enjoyment. Upstairs you will find four large bedrooms; master with hardwood floor, updated full bath w/shower, ceramic tile floor, large walk-in closet. Second bedroom has walk-in closet, a wall closet and carpet. Updated hall bath with ceramic tile floor and two additional carpeted bedrooms. Large fenced year yard. Small/medium dogs accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 DUNLIN COURT have any available units?
4125 DUNLIN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4125 DUNLIN COURT have?
Some of 4125 DUNLIN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 DUNLIN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4125 DUNLIN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 DUNLIN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 DUNLIN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 4125 DUNLIN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4125 DUNLIN COURT offers parking.
Does 4125 DUNLIN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 DUNLIN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 DUNLIN COURT have a pool?
No, 4125 DUNLIN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4125 DUNLIN COURT have accessible units?
No, 4125 DUNLIN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 DUNLIN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 DUNLIN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4125 DUNLIN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4125 DUNLIN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
