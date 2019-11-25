4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE

Amenities

media room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities media room

Fully available. Minimum of 2 year lease and 650 credit score required. Longer is better. Landord reserves the right to accept or deny all applications. No Pets or smokers accepted. $50 application fee for each tenant over the age of 18 and $100 for a married couple. Checks for application fee should be made out to Exit First Realty and delivered to the Crofton office. There is a 24 hour dropbox. No application will be processed until the application fee is received. Rental Qualification Formula: Take combined gross yearly income and divide by 12. Multiply that amount by 60%, then subtract rent and any debt (e.g. revolving credit, car payments, daycare and etc.) from above amount. There must be at least $300 left over when you get the final amount. Very well maintained and pristine home has new carpet and fresh paint. Large kitchen has a breakfast bar and room for large table space. Great entertaining flow throughout home. Spend your summer days enjoying your large fenced backyard or evenings cooking out under the stars. Close to St. Charles Towne Center, restaurants, movie theaters and commuter routes. Something to do for everyone!