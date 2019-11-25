All apartments in Waldorf
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:25 AM

4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE

4054 Bluebird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4054 Bluebird Drive, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
media room
Fully available. Minimum of 2 year lease and 650 credit score required. Longer is better. Landord reserves the right to accept or deny all applications. No Pets or smokers accepted. $50 application fee for each tenant over the age of 18 and $100 for a married couple. Checks for application fee should be made out to Exit First Realty and delivered to the Crofton office. There is a 24 hour dropbox. No application will be processed until the application fee is received. Rental Qualification Formula: Take combined gross yearly income and divide by 12. Multiply that amount by 60%, then subtract rent and any debt (e.g. revolving credit, car payments, daycare and etc.) from above amount. There must be at least $300 left over when you get the final amount. Very well maintained and pristine home has new carpet and fresh paint. Large kitchen has a breakfast bar and room for large table space. Great entertaining flow throughout home. Spend your summer days enjoying your large fenced backyard or evenings cooking out under the stars. Close to St. Charles Towne Center, restaurants, movie theaters and commuter routes. Something to do for everyone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE have any available units?
4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4054 BLUEBIRD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
