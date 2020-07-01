4019 BLUEBIRD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

Waiting for you is a freshly painted and clean home with new kitchen cabinets w. lazy susan, granite counter top, Stainl.S Bosch dishwasher, SS refr. with ice maker, SS stove w. European top, eat-in ktch with table space, updated closet doors, bathroom, cabinets and fixtures, blinds, master bdrm with cathedal ceiling, Some LED lighting. Nice concrete patio w. railing and lovely stone walkway/ landscaping and fenced yard. Rent includes trash pickup, Community pool with playground, 2 assigned parking sp. Great location with walkways and bike path. Close to any shopping. easy travel to DC/Andrews/Beltway or bus stop.