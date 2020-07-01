All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 4019 BLUEBIRD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4019 BLUEBIRD DR
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:11 AM

4019 BLUEBIRD DR

4019 Bluebird Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4019 Bluebird Drive, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Waiting for you is a freshly painted and clean home with new kitchen cabinets w. lazy susan, granite counter top, Stainl.S Bosch dishwasher, SS refr. with ice maker, SS stove w. European top, eat-in ktch with table space, updated closet doors, bathroom, cabinets and fixtures, blinds, master bdrm with cathedal ceiling, Some LED lighting. Nice concrete patio w. railing and lovely stone walkway/ landscaping and fenced yard. Rent includes trash pickup, Community pool with playground, 2 assigned parking sp. Great location with walkways and bike path. Close to any shopping. easy travel to DC/Andrews/Beltway or bus stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 BLUEBIRD DR have any available units?
4019 BLUEBIRD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4019 BLUEBIRD DR have?
Some of 4019 BLUEBIRD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 BLUEBIRD DR currently offering any rent specials?
4019 BLUEBIRD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 BLUEBIRD DR pet-friendly?
No, 4019 BLUEBIRD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4019 BLUEBIRD DR offer parking?
Yes, 4019 BLUEBIRD DR offers parking.
Does 4019 BLUEBIRD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4019 BLUEBIRD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 BLUEBIRD DR have a pool?
Yes, 4019 BLUEBIRD DR has a pool.
Does 4019 BLUEBIRD DR have accessible units?
No, 4019 BLUEBIRD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 BLUEBIRD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4019 BLUEBIRD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 BLUEBIRD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4019 BLUEBIRD DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University