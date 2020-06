Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

WELL KEPT & READY TODAY! FROM THE BIG, COUNTRY KITCHEN TO THE DECENT-SIZED BEDROOMS, THIS SHOWS IT VALUE! ROMP THE FENCED YARD OR SOAK IN THE SUN ON THE BACK DECK...CONVENIENT ASSIGNED PARKING DIRECTLY BEHIND...***OWNERS ARE NOT ACEPTING VOUCHERS OR SECTION 8 AT THIS TIME***