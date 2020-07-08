3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE

Amenities
See the virtual tour of this 4-level luxury townhouse with over 2300 square feet of space! This stunning home features an open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths and a fully finished basement with space for storage. The master suite steals away on its own level with an over-sized bedroom, master bath with soaking tub and separate shower and a large walk-in closet with built-in closet organizer. The large secondary level bedrooms attach to a Jack & Jill bathroom on their own level. This is a pet friendly residence!