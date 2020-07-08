3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

See the virtual tour of this 4-level luxury townhouse with over 2300 square feet of space! This stunning home features an open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths and a fully finished basement with space for storage. The master suite steals away on its own level with an over-sized bedroom, master bath with soaking tub and separate shower and a large walk-in closet with built-in closet organizer. The large secondary level bedrooms attach to a Jack & Jill bathroom on their own level. This is a pet friendly residence!