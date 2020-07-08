All apartments in Waldorf
3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE

3788 Merseyside Place · No Longer Available
Location

3788 Merseyside Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See the virtual tour of this 4-level luxury townhouse with over 2300 square feet of space! This stunning home features an open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths and a fully finished basement with space for storage. The master suite steals away on its own level with an over-sized bedroom, master bath with soaking tub and separate shower and a large walk-in closet with built-in closet organizer. The large secondary level bedrooms attach to a Jack & Jill bathroom on their own level. This is a pet friendly residence!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE have any available units?
3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE have?
Some of 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE offer parking?
No, 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE have a pool?
No, 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3788 MERSEYSIDE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

