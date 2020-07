Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous End until Town home 3 level end unit. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath. 1 Car Garage. 42 inch Cabinets, Granite counter Tops,Stainless Steel Appliance Package, Hardwood floor, island and breakfast bar. Deck off the kitchen. Master Bedroom has walk in closet, Separate shower & Separate soaking Tub. Ceiling fans throughout. Fully finished basement with full bath and walk out to patio and privacy fenced in yard. A must to see! Close to school & shopping.