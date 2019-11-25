3100 ESSER PLACE

Amenities
IMMACULATE END UNIT SHOWS LIKE A MODEL. Open floor plan allows natural light to flood the main level. Gorgeous kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, and table area/breakfast nook. Dining room and living room perfect for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood through main level. Upper level features 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Master suite to die for....with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet & large lux bath complete with soak tub, separate shower & double sinks. Basement is the perfect place to retreat...relax by the stone surround fireplace or enjoy drinks from the wet bar. . Bonus room and full bath also on lower level Fenced in backyard allows for just the right amount of privacy. Call for an appointment today!