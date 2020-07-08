All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2500 Lisa Drive

2500 Lisa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Lisa Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Comfy Home in quiet neighborhood! - Renters warehouse proudly presents this Comfortable, spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom single family home. This home features hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances in a very spacious kitchen. It also has a big basement with plenty of room for entertainment. The property is in a great location, 5 minutes away from grocery stores and less than a 30 minute drive to MGM! Pets are welcome. Please contact Michael at 202-740-7796 for more information. *$99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies.

(RLNE5811154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Lisa Drive have any available units?
2500 Lisa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 2500 Lisa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Lisa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Lisa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Lisa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Lisa Drive offer parking?
No, 2500 Lisa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Lisa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Lisa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Lisa Drive have a pool?
No, 2500 Lisa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Lisa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2500 Lisa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Lisa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Lisa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Lisa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 Lisa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

