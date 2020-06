Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking pool clubhouse range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pet friendly

Owner in the process of moving! Spacious Four Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two story Colonial, First floor features a Living Room, Dining Room, and Family Room...so there is room for the Located on the York Ct cul-de-sac. At the end of the court, there is a neighborhood trail, that leads to the pool and the Wakefield Community Center. Smaller breed dog ok on case by case basis. NO CATS. Blank copies of the Lease Application are at the property...and in the Documents Tab.