2411 Shade Oak Court.

Amenities
Tasia Steedley and the Renters Warehouse presents to you this charming single family home close to everything. The interior of this home has everything you'd want and need in a rental, and some extra. This home has 4 nice sized bed rooms, 2 full baths, and 1 half bath, a nice sized living and dining room, and an eat in kitchen that has a sun room off to the side. The exterior hosts a 2 car garage, and a driveway that will fit numerous cars, a front porch, and a fenced in yard. This home is minutes away from 301 and Route 5, a 10 minute drive to St. Charles Mall, numerous grocery stores, restaurants, and other entertainment. 20 minutes from Andrews AFB, and 30 mins from 495! To schedule a showing please call or text Tasia at 2406400715 for the quickest response. I look forward to seeing you'll!