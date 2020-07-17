All apartments in Waldorf
Location

2411 Shade Oak Court, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Tasia Steedley and the Renters Warehouse presents to you this charming single family home close to everything. The interior of this home has everything you'd want and need in a rental, and some extra. This home has 4 nice sized bed rooms, 2 full baths, and 1 half bath, a nice sized living and dining room, and an eat in kitchen that has a sun room off to the side. The exterior hosts a 2 car garage, and a driveway that will fit numerous cars, a front porch, and a fenced in yard. This home is minutes away from 301 and Route 5, a 10 minute drive to St. Charles Mall, numerous grocery stores, restaurants, and other entertainment. 20 minutes from Andrews AFB, and 30 mins from 495! To schedule a showing please call or text Tasia at 2406400715 for the quickest response. I look forward to seeing you'll!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2411 Shade Oak Court have any available units?
2411 Shade Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 2411 Shade Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Shade Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Shade Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 2411 Shade Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2411 Shade Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 2411 Shade Oak Court offers parking.
Does 2411 Shade Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 Shade Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Shade Oak Court have a pool?
No, 2411 Shade Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Shade Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 2411 Shade Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Shade Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Shade Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 Shade Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 Shade Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.

