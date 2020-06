Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and Spectacular! 4 Bedroom home on gorgeous lot. - This beautiful 4 bedroom home features formal living and dining rooms, a fully finished basement, lovely deck and gazebo in rear yard and so much more. Home has large kitchen overlooking family room with fireplace. 2 car garage and located on a quiet cul-de-sac.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3417461)