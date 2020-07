Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Just Move In and Enjoy!!! New HVAC and New Carpet are sure to please. Brick wood burning fireplace, huge flat fenced back yard, wood floors, 3 full baths and more will make you say, "This is the one"! There is NO HOA!! Close to AAFB, DC, & Pax River for commuting....take a look...won't last long!