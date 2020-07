Amenities

VERY SPACIOUS and CLEAN COLONIAL W/PRIVATE IN-LAW APARTMENT, ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, PLUS HUGE DRIVEWAY PARKING, 2 Full Kitchens, 2 Zoned A/C, Formal Living and Dining Rooms. HUGE Great/Family RM, Large Deck Overlooking Lake , Beautiful gourmet kitchen with new granite counter tops and an island, New Hardwood floors, New stainless steel appliances, All carpets are new, Freshly painted through-out, A lot of parking space, Near Routes 5 & 301...