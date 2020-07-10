1171 HARVARD ROAD

Amenities

Beautifully renovated! Loaded with upgrades: Hard wood flooring, European Hung Oak Cabinets, Formica Counter Tops, New Appliances, Fresh Paint, New Tankless Water Heater, New Smart Home Security System and so much more. Enjoy the Huge Backyard with Deck and Privacy Fence. All snuggled on a beautifully landscaped, flat, corner lot. Store your things in a Huge Shed. Great neighborhood. Close to everything: Health Care Facilities, Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, Schools and Public Transportation. Shows well and ready for immediate occupancy.