11215 HERON PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Freshly painted throughout, the home is ready for immediate occupancy! Sunken foyer with ceramic flooring, combination Living/Dining Rooms, large Open-Kitchen, Maple Cabinetry, electric Range/Oven cooking, Dishwasher, food Pantry Closet, Kitchen Island with overhang for informal dining plus spacious table sized Dining Area; sliding doors off kitchen to Large Deck perfect for outdoor enjoyment! The upper level features a Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Master-Bath plus 2 other comfortably sized Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans, a full sized Bathroom and Linen Closet. The lower-level (basement) features a Family Room, Bedroom #4/den, Laundry with full sized Washer, Dryer and Bathroom #3. Walkout sliding doors to a Lower Deck, Storage Shed and Fenced private Backyard. Shown by appointment.