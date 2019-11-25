10856 FINSBURY ALLEY

Amenities
Spacious and luxury 3 level, 2 car garage townhome in resort stye community available for rent. This young beautiful brick front home has hardwood floors on main level, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large room on lower level with closet can be used as 4th bedroom, gourment kitchen with granite countertops, 42~ cabinets and a large island that would satisfy any chef. Community offers swimming pool, tennis courts, walking trail and kids play ground. Centrally locaged around shopping and only 5 miles from Brach avenue metro station.