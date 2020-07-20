10763 ESPRIT PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Over 2000 sq.ft.! The search is over in this beautiful upgraded home! New Hardwood floors! New refrigerator w/built in Keurig!!! Stainless steel appliances!! New carpet in bsmt.! Brand new paint! Huge Deck! Master bathroom upgraded w/moder-style energy-saving sinks! You will NEVER find a rental as nice as this one!!! 3 Large bedrooms on upper level! Huge Bonus room in the basement! Pets Welcome!