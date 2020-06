Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home. This home has it all. Master Bedroom w/spacious master bath, open floor plan and lots of closet space.Fully finished basement . Big back yard and a two car garage. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Washington DC, VA and Baltimore within a comfortable driving distance as are military bases. Don't let this gorgeous house pass you by! Call today !