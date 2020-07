Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Not Ordinary! Amazing 5 beds 3.5 baths Piney Grove Estates colonial only 2 years young. Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, upgraded cabinets. Oversized family room, open kitchen with island and sunroom. Study/Office plus Formal Living and Dining Room on the main level. Fully finished basement with extra-large bedroom and full bathroom. Fenced backyard with patio for entertaining. So much to love and see.