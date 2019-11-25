10355 CASSIDY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for immediate occupancy. This home is situated perfectly in North Point High School zone and just minutes to 210, 301 and Rt. 5 for those commuters. Spacious rooms and closet space galore. All of the modern amenities and features anyone could ask for. The home is extremely well maintained with 2 car garage and decently sized back yard. You won't have any trouble placing large furniture in any of the rooms. Dual vanities in Master bathroom and walk in closet. The open floor plan allows plenty of natural light in. Entertainer of the Family? No worries, you and your guests can spread out and still have plenty of room. The area is highly sought after due to its location and being zoned for North Point High School. It will not last long. Call or email to schedule your tour. Easy application process and quick turnaround time. Pets are case by case . Schedule your tour today.