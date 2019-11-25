All apartments in Waldorf
10355 CASSIDY COURT
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

10355 CASSIDY COURT

10355 Cassidy Court · No Longer Available
Location

10355 Cassidy Court, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for immediate occupancy. This home is situated perfectly in North Point High School zone and just minutes to 210, 301 and Rt. 5 for those commuters. Spacious rooms and closet space galore. All of the modern amenities and features anyone could ask for. The home is extremely well maintained with 2 car garage and decently sized back yard. You won't have any trouble placing large furniture in any of the rooms. Dual vanities in Master bathroom and walk in closet. The open floor plan allows plenty of natural light in. Entertainer of the Family? No worries, you and your guests can spread out and still have plenty of room. The area is highly sought after due to its location and being zoned for North Point High School. It will not last long. Call or email to schedule your tour. Easy application process and quick turnaround time. Pets are case by case . Schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10355 CASSIDY COURT have any available units?
10355 CASSIDY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 10355 CASSIDY COURT have?
Some of 10355 CASSIDY COURT's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10355 CASSIDY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10355 CASSIDY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10355 CASSIDY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10355 CASSIDY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10355 CASSIDY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10355 CASSIDY COURT offers parking.
Does 10355 CASSIDY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10355 CASSIDY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10355 CASSIDY COURT have a pool?
No, 10355 CASSIDY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10355 CASSIDY COURT have accessible units?
No, 10355 CASSIDY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10355 CASSIDY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10355 CASSIDY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10355 CASSIDY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10355 CASSIDY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
