Travilah, MD
9614 Veirs Dr
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

9614 Veirs Dr

9614 Veirs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9614 Veirs Dr, Travilah, MD 20850

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2019 Built Beautiful Home - Property Id: 252938

This beautiful house was built last year in 2019 including a spacious deck, huge vinyl fence yard and large shed. The driveway can fit 8 cars and 2 cars in the garage. All kitchen and bathroom countertops are granite. Solid cherry kitchen cabinetry. Cherry hardwood floor throughout. All the bedrooms have a ceiling fan. The top 2 floors is 4266 SqFt. The unfinished basement is almost 1800 SqFt for your storage needs. 3 separate zone nest thermostat that control first floor, second floor and the sunroom. This property is right across the street from the Lakewood Country Club and in the Wootton School district. Minutes to Fallsgrove Shopping Center, Shady Grove Hospital, The University at Shady Grove and I-270.

Fallsmead Elementary School
Robert Frost Middle School
Thomas Wootton High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252938
Property Id 252938

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5673272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9614 Veirs Dr have any available units?
9614 Veirs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travilah, MD.
What amenities does 9614 Veirs Dr have?
Some of 9614 Veirs Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9614 Veirs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9614 Veirs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9614 Veirs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9614 Veirs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travilah.
Does 9614 Veirs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9614 Veirs Dr offers parking.
Does 9614 Veirs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9614 Veirs Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9614 Veirs Dr have a pool?
No, 9614 Veirs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9614 Veirs Dr have accessible units?
No, 9614 Veirs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9614 Veirs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9614 Veirs Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9614 Veirs Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9614 Veirs Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

