9614 Veirs Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2019 Built Beautiful Home - Property Id: 252938



This beautiful house was built last year in 2019 including a spacious deck, huge vinyl fence yard and large shed. The driveway can fit 8 cars and 2 cars in the garage. All kitchen and bathroom countertops are granite. Solid cherry kitchen cabinetry. Cherry hardwood floor throughout. All the bedrooms have a ceiling fan. The top 2 floors is 4266 SqFt. The unfinished basement is almost 1800 SqFt for your storage needs. 3 separate zone nest thermostat that control first floor, second floor and the sunroom. This property is right across the street from the Lakewood Country Club and in the Wootton School district. Minutes to Fallsgrove Shopping Center, Shady Grove Hospital, The University at Shady Grove and I-270.



Fallsmead Elementary School

Robert Frost Middle School

Thomas Wootton High School

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252938

Property Id 252938



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5673272)