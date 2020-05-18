9614 Veirs Dr

Amenities
2019 Built Beautiful Home - Property Id: 252938
This beautiful house was built last year in 2019 including a spacious deck, huge vinyl fence yard and large shed. The driveway can fit 8 cars and 2 cars in the garage. All kitchen and bathroom countertops are granite. Solid cherry kitchen cabinetry. Cherry hardwood floor throughout. All the bedrooms have a ceiling fan. The top 2 floors is 4266 SqFt. The unfinished basement is almost 1800 SqFt for your storage needs. 3 separate zone nest thermostat that control first floor, second floor and the sunroom. This property is right across the street from the Lakewood Country Club and in the Wootton School district. Minutes to Fallsgrove Shopping Center, Shady Grove Hospital, The University at Shady Grove and I-270.
Fallsmead Elementary School
Robert Frost Middle School
Thomas Wootton High School
No Pets Allowed
