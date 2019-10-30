All apartments in Travilah
13120 Esworthy Rd
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:44 AM

13120 Esworthy Rd

13120 Esworthy Road · No Longer Available
Location

13120 Esworthy Road, Travilah, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
This unique living space (2500 sqft) is located on the first floor of a vast 5200 sqft home in a much desired neighborhood of North Potomac.

It comes with plenty of on street parking and a separate entry. You will enjoy the Kitchen, dining and living room in an open floor plan with Roman columns! There is plenty of natural light in the main living areas as there are french doors leading out to the back yard as well as a side patio.

The bathroom is spacious with a deep jacuzzi jet tub that you will enjoy and a stand alone shower.

This unit also comes with its own laundry room as well. (with washer and dryer)

In addition to the 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and laundry room this living area also comes with a large room that can be used for an entertainment room, office or even another bedroom!

Tenants have access to the backyard including pool with slide, putting green, secluded bench swing, Coi Pond and their own patio. All of this is surrounded by privacy enhancing and luscious green landscape. Plenty of opportunities to find your Zen!

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis

Already showing so please inquire now if you would like to see this one in a lifetime Living space!

Pets negotiable!

2 parking spaces provided

1st, last month's, and security deposit (Negotiable!!) due upon signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
