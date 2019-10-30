13120 Esworthy Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unique living space (2500 sqft) is located on the first floor of a vast 5200 sqft home in a much desired neighborhood of North Potomac.



It comes with plenty of on street parking and a separate entry. You will enjoy the Kitchen, dining and living room in an open floor plan with Roman columns! There is plenty of natural light in the main living areas as there are french doors leading out to the back yard as well as a side patio.



The bathroom is spacious with a deep jacuzzi jet tub that you will enjoy and a stand alone shower.



This unit also comes with its own laundry room as well. (with washer and dryer)



In addition to the 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and laundry room this living area also comes with a large room that can be used for an entertainment room, office or even another bedroom!



Tenants have access to the backyard including pool with slide, putting green, secluded bench swing, Coi Pond and their own patio. All of this is surrounded by privacy enhancing and luscious green landscape. Plenty of opportunities to find your Zen!



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis



Already showing so please inquire now if you would like to see this one in a lifetime Living space!



Pets negotiable!



2 parking spaces provided



1st, last month's, and security deposit (Negotiable!!) due upon signing.