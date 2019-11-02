All apartments in Travilah
Location

12515 Sycamore View Drive, Travilah, MD 20854

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
hot tub
Amazing value for this grand all brick estate on picturesque, prime 2 acre lot with over 9600 finished square feet. Perfect for entertaining or enjoying time with family, the sunlit rooms await you! From the gourmet chef's kitchen, light filled morning room, 2 story family room, office, sunroom & reading room, there is a place for everyone! The upper level Owner's Suite enjoys a large sitting room, private balcony with beautiful views, spa like bath plus a large attached bonus room. An additional 3 bedrooms with en-suite baths and a separate laundry room complete the upper level. The walkout lower level features a spacious recreation room, bedroom and full bath plus a bonus room as well as ample storage space. The bonus space with kitchenette and full bath is located over the garage and has a separate entrance. The 5 car over-sized garage along with the spectacular yard completes this estate. Welcome Home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR have any available units?
12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travilah, MD.
What amenities does 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR have?
Some of 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR pet-friendly?
No, 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travilah.
Does 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR offer parking?
Yes, 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR offers parking.
Does 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR have a pool?
No, 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
