12515 SYCAMORE VIEW DR

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Amazing value for this grand all brick estate on picturesque, prime 2 acre lot with over 9600 finished square feet. Perfect for entertaining or enjoying time with family, the sunlit rooms await you! From the gourmet chef's kitchen, light filled morning room, 2 story family room, office, sunroom & reading room, there is a place for everyone! The upper level Owner's Suite enjoys a large sitting room, private balcony with beautiful views, spa like bath plus a large attached bonus room. An additional 3 bedrooms with en-suite baths and a separate laundry room complete the upper level. The walkout lower level features a spacious recreation room, bedroom and full bath plus a bonus room as well as ample storage space. The bonus space with kitchenette and full bath is located over the garage and has a separate entrance. The 5 car over-sized garage along with the spectacular yard completes this estate. Welcome Home!!