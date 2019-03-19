12093 Glen Avenue

Amenities
Half a block to walk to the Naval Academy Stadium and minutes away from stunning Annapolis town center. This adorable little cottage has lots of sleeping and great outdoor space.
A relaxing sun porch & plenty of off road parking.
A perfect place to relax and enjoy Annapolis, the property is available all year around with a minimum of three nights stay.
Ideal corporate house with a quiet setting to relax after traveling and enduring those tedious meetings! Also great to work from home in peace and quiet.
Also available for Family Get-Together, Academy Events, Alumni Gatherings, Vacations.
PERFECT FOR COMPANY RELOCATIONS WITH FLEXIBLE TERMS.
This house provides with that at home setting in beautiful Annapolis.
Large private garden with a BBQ area
3 Bedrooms: (Sleeps 6)
Linens/bath towels provided
Master (Sleeps 2) Queen Bed - main level - shared bath
Bedroom 2 (Sleeps 2) - main level - shared bath
Bedroom 3 (Sleeps 2) Loft - Twin pull out bed. Also ample space for a home office.
A second full party shower room on lower level.
The lower basement area is ideal as a work-out gym area.
Cute, bright kitchen with a separate dining area for 4 people + pleasant outdoor dining area too.
Comfortable living area with couch, armchair, open log fireplace & basic cable TV & FREE WIFI.
Available off road parking for up to 4 cars.
Outdoor features: big back yard, with plenty of room for a tented party.
Screened in porch and gas grill.
Food & Catering packages available too.
Housekeeping and dry cleaning options also available.