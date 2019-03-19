12093 Glen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill internet access

Half a block to walk to the Naval Academy Stadium and minutes away from stunning Annapolis town center. This adorable little cottage has lots of sleeping and great outdoor space.

A relaxing sun porch & plenty of off road parking.

A perfect place to relax and enjoy Annapolis, the property is available all year around with a minimum of three nights stay.



Ideal corporate house with a quiet setting to relax after traveling and enduring those tedious meetings! Also great to work from home in peace and quiet.



Also available for Family Get-Together, Academy Events, Alumni Gatherings, Vacations.



PERFECT FOR COMPANY RELOCATIONS WITH FLEXIBLE TERMS.



This house provides with that at home setting in beautiful Annapolis.



Large private garden with a BBQ area

3 Bedrooms: (Sleeps 6)

Linens/bath towels provided

Master (Sleeps 2) Queen Bed - main level - shared bath

Bedroom 2 (Sleeps 2) - main level - shared bath

Bedroom 3 (Sleeps 2) Loft - Twin pull out bed. Also ample space for a home office.

A second full party shower room on lower level.



The lower basement area is ideal as a work-out gym area.



Cute, bright kitchen with a separate dining area for 4 people + pleasant outdoor dining area too.



Comfortable living area with couch, armchair, open log fireplace & basic cable TV & FREE WIFI.



Available off road parking for up to 4 cars.



Outdoor features: big back yard, with plenty of room for a tented party.

Screened in porch and gas grill.



Food & Catering packages available too.



Housekeeping and dry cleaning options also available.