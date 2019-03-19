All apartments in Travilah
12093 Glen Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12093 Glen Avenue

12093 Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

12093 Glen Road, Travilah, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
fireplace
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Half a block to walk to the Naval Academy Stadium and minutes away from stunning Annapolis town center. This adorable little cottage has lots of sleeping and great outdoor space.
A relaxing sun porch & plenty of off road parking.
A perfect place to relax and enjoy Annapolis, the property is available all year around with a minimum of three nights stay.

Ideal corporate house with a quiet setting to relax after traveling and enduring those tedious meetings! Also great to work from home in peace and quiet.

Also available for Family Get-Together, Academy Events, Alumni Gatherings, Vacations.

PERFECT FOR COMPANY RELOCATIONS WITH FLEXIBLE TERMS.

This house provides with that at home setting in beautiful Annapolis.

Large private garden with a BBQ area
3 Bedrooms: (Sleeps 6)
Linens/bath towels provided
Master (Sleeps 2) Queen Bed - main level - shared bath
Bedroom 2 (Sleeps 2) - main level - shared bath
Bedroom 3 (Sleeps 2) Loft - Twin pull out bed. Also ample space for a home office.
A second full party shower room on lower level.

The lower basement area is ideal as a work-out gym area.

Cute, bright kitchen with a separate dining area for 4 people + pleasant outdoor dining area too.

Comfortable living area with couch, armchair, open log fireplace & basic cable TV & FREE WIFI.

Available off road parking for up to 4 cars.

Outdoor features: big back yard, with plenty of room for a tented party.
Screened in porch and gas grill.

Food & Catering packages available too.

Housekeeping and dry cleaning options also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12093 Glen Avenue have any available units?
12093 Glen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travilah, MD.
What amenities does 12093 Glen Avenue have?
Some of 12093 Glen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12093 Glen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12093 Glen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12093 Glen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12093 Glen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travilah.
Does 12093 Glen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12093 Glen Avenue offers parking.
Does 12093 Glen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12093 Glen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12093 Glen Avenue have a pool?
No, 12093 Glen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12093 Glen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12093 Glen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12093 Glen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12093 Glen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12093 Glen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12093 Glen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
