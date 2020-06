Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous colonial located in the pristine settings of North Potomac. This beauty offers tons of space with over 4000 square feet, 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths and an abundance of outdoor space sitting on over an acre. The location is perfect being only minutes from shopping and the beltway yet nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Just minutes from the C&O Canal, to appreciate this beauty you simply must see this with your own eyes. Don't hesitate schedule a visit today.