3 bedroom apartments
219 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Takoma Park, MD
Takoma Park
1 Unit Available
718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE
718 Maplewood Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
Come and enjoy this conveniently located 3 Bed/ 1 Bath Top Floor Unit in sought after Takoma Park! Large Living spaces to entertain. Stunning balcony to relax and enjoy the outdoors. All utilities are included.
Langley Park
22 Units Available
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Takoma
1 Unit Available
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1775 sqft
Cozy apartments with a patio/balcony and extra storage. Cats and dogs allowed. Parking available on site. Close to Rock Creek Park and near the Takoma Community Center.
Brightwood - Manor Park
1 Unit Available
5820 3rd St, NW
5820 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Brightwood! 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 3 levels with Parking for 2!!! - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/WRmjKXvJmdM Home is big and bright! Featuring all newer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new kitchen and bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit.
Chillum
1 Unit Available
6518 8th Pl
6518 8th Place, Chillum, MD
A Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including an In-law suite that has a separte entrance - This spacious, lovely multi-level single-family house is in best of location with in-law suite.
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
1 Unit Available
637 Oneida St NE
637 Oneida Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1588 sqft
This light-filled 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
8830 PINEY BRANCH ROAD
8830 Piney Branch Road, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1442 sqft
Great view from balcony, updated kitchen with new granite counters and SS Appliances, new floors throughout, master has walk in closet, large living room with access to views from balcony.
Brightwood - Manor Park
1 Unit Available
6621 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW
6621 Piney Branch Road Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1203 sqft
FURNISHED HOUSE Completely renovated! Solid all brick home from the 1930's with original doors and trim work maintained. Brand new 2 system HVAC. All new plumbing. New electric heavy up fuse box.
1 Unit Available
9004 KIMES STREET
9004 Kimes Street, Silver Spring, MD
Uniqueness and comfort are just a few words to describe this adorable single-family home in Silver Spring, MD.
Brightwood - Manor Park
1 Unit Available
602 QUINTANA PL NW
602 Quintana Pl NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great three bedrooms with two full baths brick semi-detached on a quiet one-way street. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring. Convenient to Downtown DC and Silver Spring, Takoma Metro Station. Parking in the rear.
1 Unit Available
9224 THREE OAKS DRIVE
9224 Three Oaks Drive, Silver Spring, MD
Nestled in a quiet enclave off Sligo Creek Parkway this spacious townhome offers the space you need and convenience of close-in location surrounded by parkland. Less than 2 miles to the Downtown Silver Spring METRO.
Langley Park
1 Unit Available
7957 RIGGS ROAD
7957 Riggs Road, Langley Park, MD
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7957 RIGGS ROAD in Langley Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
103 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
113 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
79 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1200 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1287 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Woodley Park
9 Units Available
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,702
1578 sqft
Historical building with hardwood floors, granite counters, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Courtyard, bbq and gym available. Located close to Smithsonian National Zoological Park among many other restaurants and shops.
24 Units Available
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,891
1927 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
H Street-NoMa
62 Units Available
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,670
1286 sqft
Close to NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. Spacious apartments with plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers in a pet-friendly community boasting many fitness and leisure amenities. Bike storage and garage car parking on-site.
H Street-NoMa
65 Units Available
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,737
1448 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,382
1315 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
