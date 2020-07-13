172 Apartments for rent in Takoma Park, MD with pool

/
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100
7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,300
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
9039 SLIGO CREEK PARKWAY
9039 Sligo Creek Parkway, Takoma Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
943 sqft
Bright and very large 1 bedroom condo with parking at the Parkside Plaza Condominium. Updated bathroom and kitchen, great balcony overlooking trees, and large living space with refinished hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Takoma Park
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,409
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,893
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
112 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,535
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
26 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,597
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,565
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,341
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
25 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,593
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
947 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,658
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1085 sqft
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1070 sqft
Granite counters, spacious floor plans, wall-to-wall carpeting and parking in Silver Spring. On-site garage, gym and laundry. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances and private balconies.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,503
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
46 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1011 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
848 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,595
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1057 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,483
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,848
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Courts of Madison
700 Sligo Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,447
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
911 sqft
Cozy 1-3 bedroom apartments situated in beautifully landscaped grounds. Within easy reach of the I-495, I-95 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Residents have access to a fitness center, on-site laundry and free off-street parking.
1 of 57
Last updated July 3 at 02:14pm
7 Units Available
Central
8455 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,725
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Located close to dining options like All Set or 8407 Kitchen. Community offers pool, fitness center and pet washing station.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8544 MANCHESTER ROAD
8544 Manchester Road, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1010 sqft
Highly sought-after Top of the Park Community next to Sligo Creek Park. Walking and bike paths; brick patio in rear; quiet neighborhood with lots of trees; 2 permit parking passes included; private pool.
