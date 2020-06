Amenities

Spacious townhome for rent! Basement features gas fireplace, office/den area and full bath! Main level has beautiful hardwood flooring with an open kitchen. Prepare exceptional meals on the gas cooktop and double wall ovens! Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower! Walking distance to Fedex field! Close to metro and shopping! Come make this home today!