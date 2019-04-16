316 MEADOW WAY

Amenities

Welcome to your new home. Everything is updated. Walking distance to Metro, shopping , close to 495. 2 assigned parking spaces. Ready for leasing Soon. All rental application must be accompany with a credit report not more then 30 days. Tenant must provide proof of rental insurance , once application has been accepted..Property will be professionally clean and touched up,prior to move in. Property can also be purchased for $250,000, Property has not been inspected to participate in the Voucher Program. If you are willing to set the inspection up with your application, please do so.