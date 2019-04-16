All apartments in Summerfield
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

316 MEADOW WAY

316 Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Location

316 Meadow Way, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to your new home. Everything is updated. Walking distance to Metro, shopping , close to 495. 2 assigned parking spaces. Ready for leasing Soon. All rental application must be accompany with a credit report not more then 30 days. Tenant must provide proof of rental insurance , once application has been accepted..Property will be professionally clean and touched up,prior to move in. Property can also be purchased for $250,000, Property has not been inspected to participate in the Voucher Program. If you are willing to set the inspection up with your application, please do so.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

