1117 Carrington Avenue
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

1117 Carrington Avenue

1117 Carrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Carrington Avenue, Summerfield, MD 20743

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice Rental - Property Id: 165519

Nice Rental Here .. Clean & Roomy for the Price.. Owner request Good Rental History..No Pets..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165519p
Property Id 165519

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5297338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Carrington Avenue have any available units?
1117 Carrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
What amenities does 1117 Carrington Avenue have?
Some of 1117 Carrington Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Carrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Carrington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Carrington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Carrington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 1117 Carrington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1117 Carrington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1117 Carrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Carrington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Carrington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1117 Carrington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Carrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1117 Carrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Carrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Carrington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Carrington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Carrington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
