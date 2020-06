Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully maintained 2-bedroom Condo for rent! Hardwood floors, Updated kitchen, large living area. Large master bedroom with his & her closets! Private balcony with plenty of shade. Less than 5-miles from Washington DC and Joint Base Andrews! ... Minimum pre-tax income required to qualify is $4,425 per month. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with minimum $300 pet deposit, but should be limited to smaller animals.