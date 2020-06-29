6107 W HIL MAR CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Immediate occupancy is available! Spacious Townhouse near DC line, AAFB, and minutes to the beltway to Baltimore going north and VA going South, this is an excellent location! This well-maintained home features an eat-in kitchen which leads to the deck, great for morning or evening meals outside. Eat, drink and enjoy the scenery! Expansive first-floor living space to create a large living room or separate the space for a living room/ dining room combo! A large finished rec room can be used as an office, family room, or extra bedroom as there is a full bath there. This space also includes a gas fireplace making it especially cozy during the winter. Separate laundry area w/washer and dryer and room for storage. Sorry, NO PETS...NO SMOKING INSIDE THE UNIT. Household income 68K.