Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carpet range oven refrigerator

Ready for move in! All new carpet and paint. Spacious unit with full master bath in master bedroom, eat-in kitchen, dining area, washer/dryer included, and fenced back yard. Application fee is $30 per applicant, minimum income requirement is $60,000 per year, minimum FICO credit score required is 600, security deposit is $1650. No smoking and no pets allowed in the property.