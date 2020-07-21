All apartments in Suitland
4669 LACY AVENUE
4669 LACY AVENUE

4669 Lacy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4669 Lacy Avenue, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Large 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom single family home ready for move-in. Beautiful hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The main level features a living room with wood-burning fireplace, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a large sunroom, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The 2nd level features a large master suite with a sitting area, full master bath, and a walk-in closet. The basement features a large 4th bedroom with brand new carpet, a full bathroom, and plenty of storage space. Minimum income requirement is $72,000 per year, and the minimum TransUnion FICO credit score requirement is 600. Application fee is $30 per applicant. Security deposit is one month's rent ($2000).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4669 LACY AVENUE have any available units?
4669 LACY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 4669 LACY AVENUE have?
Some of 4669 LACY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4669 LACY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4669 LACY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4669 LACY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4669 LACY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 4669 LACY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4669 LACY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4669 LACY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4669 LACY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4669 LACY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4669 LACY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4669 LACY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4669 LACY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4669 LACY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4669 LACY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4669 LACY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4669 LACY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
