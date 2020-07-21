4669 LACY AVENUE

Amenities

Large 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom single family home ready for move-in. Beautiful hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The main level features a living room with wood-burning fireplace, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a large sunroom, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The 2nd level features a large master suite with a sitting area, full master bath, and a walk-in closet. The basement features a large 4th bedroom with brand new carpet, a full bathroom, and plenty of storage space. Minimum income requirement is $72,000 per year, and the minimum TransUnion FICO credit score requirement is 600. Application fee is $30 per applicant. Security deposit is one month's rent ($2000).