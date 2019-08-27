4663 Kendrick Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 03/01/20 Cozy 3 bed & 1 bath - Property Id: 61110



Convenient commuter location: 8.1 miles to the heart of D.C., $6 uberPOOL to D.C., and 1.6 miles from the Suitland Metro Station! Lovely 3 bedroom and 1 bath in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. New appliances and professionally cleaned carpets, await you in this home.



Long and short term leases are available starting on March 1st. Security Deposit will be one month's rent.



Credit and Background will be apart of the process.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61110

Property Id 61110



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5410973)