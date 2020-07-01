3811 Swann Rd Apt 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

The Rent has been Reduced on this Gorgeous 2 BR/1 BA Condo home in Suitland, MD featuring a tiled entryway landing area, carpeted living/dining room combo, with updated galley kitchen with new cabinets and all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. Two carpeted spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space, updated full hall bath with tiled tub/shower and updated vanity. With plenty of natural light and the modern touches, this top floor condo is a MUST SEE!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5174923)