Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

3811 Swann Rd Apt 201

3811 Swann Road
Location

3811 Swann Road, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The Rent has been Reduced on this Gorgeous 2 BR/1 BA Condo home in Suitland, MD featuring a tiled entryway landing area, carpeted living/dining room combo, with updated galley kitchen with new cabinets and all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. Two carpeted spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space, updated full hall bath with tiled tub/shower and updated vanity. With plenty of natural light and the modern touches, this top floor condo is a MUST SEE!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5174923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 have any available units?
3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 have?
Some of 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 pet-friendly?
No, 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 offer parking?
No, 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 does not offer parking.
Does 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 have a pool?
No, 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 have accessible units?
No, 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3811 Swann Rd Apt 201 does not have units with air conditioning.

