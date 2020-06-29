3036 Bellamy Way - 1

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3-level town home with new black stainless steel appliances, new w/d, garage/driveway, gas fire place and much more. Spacious kitchen, dining and living combo with kitchen island, main floor laundry and built -in computer corner. Beautiful decorative painted walls with coordinating blinds and window treatment included in lease. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and built in drawers for maximum use closet space. Just move-in and make it like home. Property Open Sunday: March 22nd 12pm-2pm.

Townhouse