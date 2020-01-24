All apartments in Stevensville
Last updated January 24 2020

716 Old Love Point Rd.

716 Old Love Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

716 Old Love Point Road, Stevensville, MD 21666

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Family home in sought after Cloverfields community - Property Id: 182670

Beautiful family home for rent in sought after Cloverfields community, minutes from Bay Bridge and shopping centers. Community amenities include beach, marina, club house, and pool. Minutes from local schools and walking trails.

Home offers four spacious bedrooms, large closets, two full baths, plus a quite office space and a separate laundry/mud room off of kitchen. Beautifully landscaped fenced in yard with ample parking and an attached garage. Home has been magnificently maintained in side and out.

$2600 a month, applicants must provide back ground and credit checks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182670
Property Id 182670

(RLNE5367723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

