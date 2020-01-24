716 Old Love Point Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Family home in sought after Cloverfields community - Property Id: 182670



Beautiful family home for rent in sought after Cloverfields community, minutes from Bay Bridge and shopping centers. Community amenities include beach, marina, club house, and pool. Minutes from local schools and walking trails.



Home offers four spacious bedrooms, large closets, two full baths, plus a quite office space and a separate laundry/mud room off of kitchen. Beautifully landscaped fenced in yard with ample parking and an attached garage. Home has been magnificently maintained in side and out.



$2600 a month, applicants must provide back ground and credit checks.

