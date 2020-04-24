All apartments in Stevensville
Stevensville, MD
12 ALVA COURT
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:28 PM

12 ALVA COURT

12 Alva Court · No Longer Available
Location

12 Alva Court, Stevensville, MD 21666

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous split level home available in sought after Cloverfields! The home was fully renovated in 2017 and has a beautiful layout. Bright and open main living area featuring a large kitchen with SS appliances. 3 Large bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms. Basement area is a entertainers dream with bar area and large second living room area and attached office for a private workspace. Community features include a beach area and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 ALVA COURT have any available units?
12 ALVA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stevensville, MD.
What amenities does 12 ALVA COURT have?
Some of 12 ALVA COURT's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 ALVA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12 ALVA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 ALVA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12 ALVA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stevensville.
Does 12 ALVA COURT offer parking?
No, 12 ALVA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12 ALVA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 ALVA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 ALVA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12 ALVA COURT has a pool.
Does 12 ALVA COURT have accessible units?
No, 12 ALVA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12 ALVA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 ALVA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 ALVA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 ALVA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
