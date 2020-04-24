12 ALVA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous split level home available in sought after Cloverfields! The home was fully renovated in 2017 and has a beautiful layout. Bright and open main living area featuring a large kitchen with SS appliances. 3 Large bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms. Basement area is a entertainers dream with bar area and large second living room area and attached office for a private workspace. Community features include a beach area and pool.