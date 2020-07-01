All apartments in South Laurel
8708 Granite Ln

8708 Granite Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8708 Granite Lane, South Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

Property Amenities
Amazing 3BR/2 BA Single Family in Laurel. Step into a large living area with wood flooring, decorative fireplace and recessed lighting. Separate dining area with views of the outdoors and immediate access to the patio. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, custom backsplash, updated appliances, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Conveniently located den on the main level as well. Upper level master suite with a reading nook, walk-in closet with built-in shelving, and a bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms and an updated hall bath. Take advantage of the patio to relax or entertain and enjoy the wooded backyard.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8708 Granite Ln have any available units?
8708 Granite Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8708 Granite Ln have?
Some of 8708 Granite Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8708 Granite Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8708 Granite Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 Granite Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8708 Granite Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Laurel.
Does 8708 Granite Ln offer parking?
No, 8708 Granite Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8708 Granite Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8708 Granite Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 Granite Ln have a pool?
No, 8708 Granite Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8708 Granite Ln have accessible units?
No, 8708 Granite Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 Granite Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8708 Granite Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8708 Granite Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8708 Granite Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

