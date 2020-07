8606 CONTEE ROAD

Amenities

YOU WILL LOVE THE FEEL OF THIS BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 3BD & 2BA SINGLE FAMILY HOME SITUATED IN THE WONDERFUL COMMUNITY OF BRIARWOOD IN LAUREL! MOVE-IN READY, BEAUTIFUL NEW FLOORING INSTALLED THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH SPACE FOR KITCHEN TABLE. EXPANDED FAMILY ROOM. SPACIOUS CONCRETE PATIO AND OVERSIZED FENCED BACK YARD, PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. SPACIOUS SHED, GREAT FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE. AMPLE DRIVEWAY WITH SPACE FOR UP TO 5 CARS. ***ALSO, SPRINKLER SYSTEM INSTALLED, IDEAL FOR A NURSING FACILITY OR DAY CARE CENTER***ENJOY ALL THE NEAR BY AMENITIES THAT INCLUDES PARKS, TRAILS & TOT LOTS. ***FANTASTIC LOCATION***CLOSE TO ICC 200, PUBLIC LIBRARY, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE.